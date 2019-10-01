Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer

A man was killed by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Some locals spotted the body lying on Toynar road on Tuesday morning and informed the police, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and found a leaflet in which the national park area committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for the killing and identified

the deceased as Madvi Ramlu, a resident of Dupeli village, the official said.

Claiming that Ramlu was acting as a police informer, the rebels in the leaflet warned that those engaged in such activities will face the same consequences, he said.

Prima facie, it seems Ramlu was beaten to death but the exact cause will be known after the postmortem, the official said, adding that search was underway in the area to trace the assailants.

ALSO READ | Naxals set vehicles ablaze vehicles in Bihar village

ALSO READ | 3 civilians killed as Naxals trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker