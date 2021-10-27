Nawab Malik steps up attack against Sameer Wankhede, releases 'nikah nama' from marriage | LIVE Updates

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday posted purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The NCP leader also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhade with his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi. This follows a day after Malik shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official that claimed that Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money. Malik had earlier also accused Wankhede of using a fake birth certificate to secure his government job.

Meanwhile, Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him. NCB on Tuesday also denied probing the anonymous letter received by Malik which he forwarded to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. Sameer Wankhede is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son has been arrested.

