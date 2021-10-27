Nawab Malik steps up attack against Sameer Wankhede, releases 'nikah nama' from marriage | LIVE Updates

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
Sameer Wankhede is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son has been arrested.

Updated on: October 27, 2021 10:20 IST

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday posted purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The NCP leader also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhade with his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi. This follows a day after Malik shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official that claimed that Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money. Malik had earlier also accused Wankhede of using a fake birth certificate to secure his government job. 

Meanwhile, Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him. NCB on Tuesday also denied probing the anonymous letter received by Malik which he forwarded to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. Sameer Wankhede is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son has been arrested.

  • Oct 27, 2021 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nawab Malik had shared a letter from NCB yesterday

    On Tuesday, Nawab Malik had shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official that claimed that Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money.

    "As a responsible citizen I am sending a copy of the letter to the DG Narcotics requesting him to include it in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede. The letter was sent to me by an unnamed NCB official," Malik had said.

  • Oct 27, 2021 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Meher' amount in Wankhede's wedding was Rs 33,000: Nawab Malik

    Nawab Malik claims the 'meher' amount in Sameer Wankhede's wedding was Rs 33,000. 

    "Meher amount was Rs.33000. Witness no 2 was Aziz Khan Husband of Yasmin Dawood Wankhede elder sister of Sameer Dawood Wankhede," Malik wrote on Twitter. 

  • Oct 27, 2021 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    A Nikah was performed on 7th December 2006, 8 pm: Nawab Malik

    Commenting further on Sameer Wankhede's wedding, Nawab Malik today said, "On Thursday 7th December 2006 8 pm,a Nikah was performed between Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Sabana Qureshi at Lokhand Wala complex, Andheri (west) mumbai."

     

     

     

  • Oct 27, 2021 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nawab Malik shares photo from Sameer Wankhede's marriage

    In yet another tweet, NCP leader Nawab Malik shared a picture of Sameer Wankhede with his former wife Shabana Qureshi

    "Photo of a Sweet Couple. Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi," Nawab Malik wrote on Twitter

  • Oct 27, 2021 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Issue of Sameer Dawood Wankhede not about his religion: Nawab Malik

    Soon after releasing Sameer Wankhede's nikah nama, Nawab Malik took to Twitter and said the issue he is raising is not about Wankhede's religion.

    "I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future," Nawab Malik said. 

  • Oct 27, 2021 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nawab Malik shares Sameer Wankhede's 'Nikah Nama'

    Nawab Malik posts purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

