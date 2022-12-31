Gujarat: Nine dead after SUV rams into luxury bus in Navsari district

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Gujarat: Nine killed after SUV rams into luxury bus in Navsari.

Navsari bus accident : Around nine persons were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a luxury bus in Navsari district of Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday (December 31), police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway near Vesma village when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Of the nine persons travelling in the SUV, eight died on the spot along with the driver of the luxury bus, he said.

Those travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar (in Gujarat) and they were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad, Upadhyay said, adding that the passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad.

Several politicians including - Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reacted on this tragic incident.

Shah said, "The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration immediately treats the injured, praying for their speedy recovery."

