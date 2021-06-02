Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV 'Missing' posters of Navjot Singh Sidhu emerge in Amritsar, promise Rs 50,000 reward

'Missing' posters of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu have appeared in Amritsar East which happens to be his assembly constituency. The posters promise a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who finds the missing MLA.

The posters read that Sidhu after winning elections in 2017 forgot promises made to the people.

Sidhu won elections in 2017 from Amritsar East, defeating BJP's Rakesh Kumar Honey by a margin of 42,000. The seat was represented by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu since 2012. She had won from here on a BJP ticket.

This is not the first time that such posters have emerged in Sidhu's constituency. Earlier in July 2019, similar posters were plastered by a Shiromani Akali Dal leader. He had promised a reward of Rs 2,100 and a trip to Pakistan to anyone who finds him.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sidhu had appeared before a three-member committee set up by the party to address factionalism in the Punjab unit. Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and has publicly attacked him over an SIT report on the sacrilege issue in the state.

Sidhu had quit the Amarinder Singh cabinet in July 2019 after being divested of the local bodies portfolio and has been in political wilderness since.

