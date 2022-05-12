National Anthem made mandatory in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

National Anthem has been made mandatory in Uttar Pradesh madarasas before commencement of day's studies, CM Yogi Adityanath-led government said in an order.

The order was passed by Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Council making singing of National Anthem mandatory at madrasas before the start of classes.

