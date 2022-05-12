Thursday, May 12, 2022
     
National Anthem made mandatory in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi govt

Vishal Pratap Singh Reported by: Vishal Pratap Singh @vishalpsing
New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2022 16:22 IST
Highlights

  • National Anthem has been made mandatory in Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh
  • The National Anthem has been made mandatory before the start of classes
  • Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Council has passed this order

National Anthem has been made mandatory in Uttar Pradesh madarasas before commencement of day's studies, CM Yogi Adityanath-led government said in an order.

The order was passed by Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Council making singing of National Anthem mandatory at madrasas before the start of classes.

