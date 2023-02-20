'Narendra Gautam Das...': Congress' Pawan Khera mocks PM Modi, BJP hits back | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Pawan Khera mocks PM Modi

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a presser where he was attacking the government on Hindenburg report on Adani Group.

The Congress leader was questioning the Modi government asking what problem does it have to form a Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) on Adani-Hindenburg matter.

Addressing the media, Pawan Khera said, "Why govt is running away from the discussion in the Parliament... why it's scared of constituting a JPC... when former PMs Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC... so Narendra Gautam Das sorry Narendra Damodar Das Modi ko kya problem hai... naam bhale hi Damodar Das hai par kaam Gautam Das hai..."

Hitting back at Pawan Khera, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The language used by a Congress spokesperson (Pawan Khera) for PM Modi today is not his statement, but a statement that's in accordance with Rahul Gandhi's nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 & as a result Cong lost its Opposition status."

"The language that has been used (by Congress spokesperson) today, the people will reply to it through the ballot box. In 2024, Congress won't be visible even when searched using binoculars."

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also reacted to Pawan Khera's remark and said, "The Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven’t even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics… Congress’s deep seated sense of entitlement and disdain for a self made man doesn’t sit well with an aspirational India."

