Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI confirms summoning Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Feb 26

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 at 10:30 AM. Manish on Monday confirmed that the CBI has called him for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

CBI earlier deferred his questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Sunday deferred his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the city government's ongoing budget exercise. The agency had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19.

Manish Sisodia called for questioning on Feb 26

The CBI had accepted Sisodia's application to defer the questioning and had said it will give a new date soon, officials said. Addressing a press conference on Monday, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sisodia said that he has been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency.

CBI issued a fresh notice to Sisodia

CBI officials said that the agency has issued a fresh notice to Sisodia to appear for questioning in the case on February 26. The notice was issued at his request. He had sought deferment of his previously scheduled questioning on Sunday, they said.

The CBI had earlier accepted his application to defer the questioning and had said it will give a new date soon Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi government, had cited the ongoing budget exercise to postpone the questioning and sought a date in the last week of February, the officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

