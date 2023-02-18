'No such thing as liquor scam': Kejriwal as CBI summons Manish Sisodia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Manish Sisodia

Delhi Liquor Policy scam: Hours after Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was summoned by CBI in 'excise policy' scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there was no liquor scam in the national capital and alleged that the case against his government was just political vendetta and conspiracy. Sisodia has been summoned by the central probing agency on Sunday.

"First of all, there is no such thing as a liquor scam. We formulated the best and most transparent policy in the country," Kejriwal said when asked about the CBI summoning Sisodia.

However, Manish Sisodia has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

CBI summoned Manish Sisodia for questioning, nearly three months after filing a chargesheet in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal assured that his government will fully cooperate with the CBI.

"In Delhi, they have framed the case as a result of political vendetta and conspiracy. Manish will go there and we will fully cooperate. Finally, the truth will prevail," Kejriwal said.

"The CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have used the full power of the CBI, the ED against me, raided my house, searched bank lockers, but nothing was found against me," said Manish Sisodia after he was summoned.

