Uddhav Thackeray to approach Supreme Court as EC declares Shinde-led faction as 'real' Shiv Sena

A day after the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will approach the Supreme Court challenging the Commission's decision.

According to the sources of India TV, the leader will file a plea demanding the revocation of the latest announcement made by the Election Commission on Friday.

Interestingly, on Friday, in a big blow to Thackeray, the EC allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by CM Shinde.

This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

Thackeray calls CM Shinde "a thief"

Notably, earlier today, Thackeray held a meeting with his party leaders where he called Shinde a "thief" who allegedly stole his party symbol. During the meeting, Thackeray, following the dramatic setback, asserted that the "game has now begun" and threatened the incumbent government to pull their socks.

The meeting of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders, deputy leaders, elected representatives and spokespersons attended the meeting at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra in the afternoon, Thackeray's aide said.

"Judges will be given post-retirement benefits"

In a scathing attack on the Election Commission and the judge who cleared a 'victory' for Shinde, Thackeray alleged that both EC and the judge gave a decision in favour of the incumbent government in exchange for post-retirement benefits. "The judge has given the decision in favour of Shinde in order to become governor of any state, like other judges," said Thackeray.

He declared the situation a victory for Shiv Sena as the Bhartiya Janata Party has to use their party name and symbol to preach to the common people. He ascertained that the BJP would try to get their "Mashal logo".

