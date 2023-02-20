Election Commission should be dissolved, Uddhav Thackeray after losing party name, symbol to Shinde's faction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) saying that the poll body must be dissolved, after losing party name (Shiv Sena) and 'bow'-and-'arrow' symbol of Eknath Shinde's faction.

Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray moved to Supreme Court challening the Election Commission decision. The hearing in the case is expected to start from Tuesday.

"Everything has been stolen from me. The name and symbol of our party have been stolen but the name 'Thackeray' cannot be stolen. We have moved the Supreme Court against the decision given by the Election Commission, the hearing will start from tomorrow," Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the media.

"If this (the current scenario in Maharashtra) is not stopped, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may turn out to be the last elections in the country as after that anarchy will start here," Thackeray alleged.

Uddhav Thackeray in the plea, said that the ECI has failed to consider that they enjoy a majority in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha. In his plea to the SC, he submitted that the legislative majority alone in this case could not be the basis for passing the order by EC.

ALSO READ | Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray approaches SC after losing party name, symbol to Shinde faction

ALSO READ | Disgruntled JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha resigns, forms new party