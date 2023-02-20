Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray approaches SC after losing party name, symbol to Shinde faction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves SC after losing party name, symbol amid slugfest with Shinde

Maharashtra News: Election Commission's historic decision over the recognition of Eknath Shinde's led faction as the Shiv Sena and the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it has created a political tussle in Maharashtra. Uddhave Thackeray faction on Monday moved to Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Election Commission. As per reports, the Apex Court has refused to entertain the plea and asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction to mention the matter tomorrow as per the mentioned list.

Uddhav Thackeray faction moved to Supreme Court

'Lawyer of Uddhav Thackeray faction mentions plea before Supreme Court, challenging Election Commission's move to allot party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Supreme Court asks the lawyer to mention it tomorrow,' reads a tweet from ANI.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an early listing of the Thackeray-led Sena faction's petition. The CJI, however, refused to pass any order. "The rule applies equally to all, whether left, right or centre. Come tomorrow through proper process," the bench said.

Chief whip of Shiv Sena reached Vidhan Bhavan

According to reports, the chief whip of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has reached Vidhan Bhavan. Bharat Gogawale (Chief Whip) is likely to meet the State Assembly speaker asking for the handover of the Shiv Sena legislative party office at Vidhan Bhavan.

'The chief whip of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Bharat Gogawale with other MLAs reaches Vidhan Bhavan, likely to meet State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar asking for the handover of the Shiv Sena legislative party office at Vidhan Bhavan.' reads a tweet from ANI.

Election Commission's decision

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it. In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.

The Commission said MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said.