Friday, February 16, 2024
     
  4. Narender Singh, accused of murder and rioting, extradited from UAE: Who is this most-wanted criminal?

Narendra Singh was convicted in 2009 and jailed for life. Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against him on November 7 last year following a request from India.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2024 16:04 IST
Narender Singh
Image Source : X Narender Singh

Narender Singh, the most wanted criminal was extradited from the UAE on Friday after he was "geo-located" in the Gulf by Interpol channels. Narender Singh, who was wanted by the Haryana Police for murder and rioting, also faced a Red Corner Notice.

A statement from the agency said, "The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated with INTERPOL NCB – Abu Dhabi, Haryana Police, Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, Ministry of External Affairs and a Red Notice subject was returned today from UAE to India with a security detail from STF of Haryana Police. He was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL.

The said Red Notice Subject is wanted by Haryana Police in a case of Tohana Police Station, Fatehbad, Haryana for the offences of murder, rioting and voluntarily causing grievous hurt. The said Red Notice Subject was convicted of life imprisonment by High Court."

