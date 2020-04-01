My dad is away from me to help you, please stay at home: little girl's message wins hearts

My dad is away from me to help you, pls stay at home: little girl's message wins hearts (Representational Image)

A nine-year-old girl of Arunachal Pradesh has urged everyone to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown period and help her father, who is a policeman and is currently away from home on duty. Union minister and Arunachal Pradesh MP, Kiren Rijiju, posted in his twitter handle a photograph of this girl holding a piece of paper bearing the message.

"My dad is a policeman. He stays away from me to help you. Can you please stay at home to help him? #IndiaFights #Coronavirus," the message read.

It is "an emotional yet powerful message" from a "sweet little girl", said Rijiju, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

"Let's appreciate all the Police Personnel and all those who are continuously working in the field for the safety of everyone" he added.

Netizens widely appreciated the message of the littl girl and saluted the efforts of law enforcement officials like her father.

