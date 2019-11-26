Muzaffarnagar man donates land for mosque (Representational Image)

A Sikh man has donated a piece of land for a mosque in Purkazi in Muzaffarnagar district to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Sukhpal Singh Bedi (70), is a social activist. He handed over the documents for the 900 sq ft plot to Nagar Panchayat Chairman Zahir Farooqui.

Bedi said he wanted to spread the message of peace and communal harmony in keeping with Guru Nanak's teachings. People from both communities have welcomed the initiative as a step to foster brotherhood.

Muslims constitute a majority of the population in Purkazi town.

