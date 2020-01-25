Muslims from Pak, Bangladesh should be thrown out of country: Shiv Sena

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

In a statement made in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana that may face strong rebuke from politicians, activists across the nation, Shiv Sena has said that Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country should be thrown out, there is no doubt about it.

Raising a controversy, Sena which is running 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'​ in Maharashtra — alliance government with NCP and Congress — led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in its mouthpiece Saamana said, "Pakistani & Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country should be thrown out, there is no doubt about it." The statement has come at a time when the nation is witnessing protests, extensive debates on Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

"There is no doubt that Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country, but to do that you change the colour of your flag. This is very interesting. Shiv Sena has never changed its flag. It will remain saffron always. Shiv Sena has always fought for Hindutva. The CAA has several loopholes," Sena said in its editorial Saamana.

Sena so far has displayed a mixed stand on CAA, as it supported the bill in Lok Sabha but walked out during voting in Rajya Sabha. Now, with this statement in its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena is likely to face a strong rebuke especially from its alliance partner in Maharashtra.

I have not changed my saffron colour: Uddhav

Earlier on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray said that though he had found new allies in state politics, he had not changed his "saffron" colour. Thackeray, whose party espoused Hindutva from early on, ditched the BJP after the Assembly polls last year and formed government with the help of the Congress and the NCP.

The Shiv Sena felicitated Uddhav for fulfilling his promise to his father and late Sena founder Bal Thackeray that he would install a Shiv Sena chief minister in the state. January 23 is Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary.

"I have chosen a new political path by taking along old political rivals as allies. I have not changed my colour, my core ("Antarang"). It continues to remain saffron," he said, apparently countering criticism that he forsake Hindutva for the sake of power. Uddhav's remark also followed a barb from his estranged cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who, speaking at his party's function earlier in the evening, said "I don't change the colour of my party to form the government."

Hitting out at the BJP, Uddhav alleged that the former ally broke its pre-poll promise (to share the chief minister's post) and tried to label him as a liar.

