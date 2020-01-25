Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Massive fire erupts in Mehtab building of Mumbai's Kurla west

Massive fire erupts in Mehtab building of Mumbai's Kurla west

A massive fire broke out at Mehtab CHS building in Mumbai's Kurla West at around 10 pm on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: January 25, 2020 7:41 IST
Mehtab building, Mumbai fire, Kurla fire,
Image Source : INDIA TV

Massive fire erupts in Mehtab building of Mumbai's Kurla west

A massive fire broke out at Mehtab CHS building in Mumbai's Kurla West at around 10 pm on Friday. At least 18 houses in the two-storey building gutted by fire. Following the fire, 3-4 cylinder blasts also occurred making the incident more severe. 

At least seven fire tenders and six jumbo tankers had reached the spot after the incident. It took around three hours to bring the fire under control. 

However, no injuries or missing reports have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. Locals suspect that the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast in one of the houses in the building. 

ALSO READ | Massive fire breaks out in Surat's Raghuvir textile market, 60 fire tenders rushed

ALSO READ | Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Andheri West

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News