Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire erupts in Mehtab building of Mumbai's Kurla west

A massive fire broke out at Mehtab CHS building in Mumbai's Kurla West at around 10 pm on Friday. At least 18 houses in the two-storey building gutted by fire. Following the fire, 3-4 cylinder blasts also occurred making the incident more severe.

At least seven fire tenders and six jumbo tankers had reached the spot after the incident. It took around three hours to bring the fire under control.

Massive fire broke out at Kurla West, Mumbai. Via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/3Bc3BxhfmT — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) January 25, 2020

#UPDATE Mumbai: The fire that broke out due to a cylinder blast in Mehtab CHS building in Kurla West, has been brought under control. https://t.co/SilLtmsEQr — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

However, no injuries or missing reports have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. Locals suspect that the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast in one of the houses in the building.

ALSO READ | Massive fire breaks out in Surat's Raghuvir textile market, 60 fire tenders rushed

ALSO READ | Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Andheri West