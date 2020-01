Massive fire in Surat's Raghuvir textile market

A massive fire broke out in a 10-storey building situated in Surat's Raghuvir textile market in Saroli area during the wee hours on Tuesday. As per initial reports, at least 40 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. So far there are no reports of any casualties.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. Further details are awaited.