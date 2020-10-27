Munger: Violence erupts during Durga idol immersion, 1 killed - What actually happened

Image Source : INDIA TV Violence erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession in Munger on Monday night.

Munger Violence News: One person was killed and several others sustained injuries as a Durga idol immersion procession turned violent in Bihar's Munger on Monday night. A video of police lathi charging people has gone viral triggering anger among locals as the situation in the town continues to be tense but under control.

Firing from the crowd: Munger Police

According to the Munger Police, cops were forced to lathicharge after some "anti-social elements resorted to stone pelting" injuring several people.

"During Durga puja immersion, some anti-social elements resorted to stone-pelting which injured 20 policemen after this someone from the crowd fired leading to one death. The situation is under control," news agency ANI quoted Munger SP Lipi Singh, as saying.

Leaders react to the incident

With the incident coming just a day ahead of the first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly election, leaders have reacted sharply over Munger violence.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan compared the Nitish government with the Taliban and demanded strict action against the local police.

मुंगेर पुलिस के ऊपर 302 का मुक़दमा दर्ज होना चाहिए।श्रद्धालुओं को गोली मारना नीतीश के तालिबानी शासन को दिखाता है।स्थानीय एस॰पी॰ को तत्काल सस्पेंड कर 302 के तहत एफ़॰आई॰आर॰ दर्ज करवाए नीतीश कुमार जी।मृतक के परिवार को 50 लाख रुपए और एक सरकारी नौकरी दे सरकार। #शर्मनाकनीतीश — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 27, 2020

"Case should be registered against Munger Police under IPC Section 302. Devotees were fired upon in the 'Taliban-like' rule of Nitish Kumar. The area Superintendent of Police should be immediately suspended. The family of the victim should be given Rs 50 lakh and a government job," Paswan tweeted.

Calling the incident as 'unfortunate', deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said that the Election Commission must probe the incident and take appropriate action.

WATCH: 1 killed in Munger violence - What actually happened

