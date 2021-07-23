Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Mumbai Rains: 7 dead, 3 injured after building collapses in Govandi area

At least seven people died and three were injured on Friday after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Govandi area. According to reports, ground plus one storey residential structure has collapsed at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi on Friday morning at 4.58 am.

"Seven people died, three injured after a building collapsed in the Govandi area of Mumbai," the Mumbai Police said.

"Seven fire engines and one rescue van of the fire brigade, and personnel of the police as well as other agencies reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

According to civic officials, the injured were sent to Rajawadi hospital and Sion hospital. Among the injured sent to Rajawadi hospital, Neha Shaikh,35, and Mokar Shaikh, 80 were declared brought dead.

Another injured identified as Shamshad Shaikh is in critical condition. All others are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable, the official added.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

