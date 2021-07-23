Maharashtra Floods LIVE: Landslide in Raigad's Kalai village; 47 villages cut-off in rain-hit Kolhapur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ratnagiri: Buses submerged in a flood-affected area following heavy rains, at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district

Heavy rains lash most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Konkan, Kolhapur, and other districts of the state. Four landslides were reported in Raigad's Kalai village late Thursday night. Also, as many as 47 villages were cut off in Kolhapur district after roads leading to them were submerged in water due to heavy rains, and 965 families were shifted to safer places, while the Panchganga river hovered near the danger mark.

A team of NDRF evacuate and shift locals of Chikhli village to safer places, due to an increase in the water level in the area as a result of heavy rainfall.

At least 10 state highways, 29 district highways and 18 rural roads were closed for traffic due to flooding at various stretches in Maharashtra. Two teams of the NDRF were rushed to Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle critical situations due to high tide and heavy rain.

The national forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state, caused by torrential rains that have battered the region over the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra Floods Fury LIVE Updates:

8:14 am | Maharashtra: Rain continues to lash Satara district

7:59 am | Raigad: Four incidents of landslide reported, 14 rescued, 30 more trapped in debris

Local Police rescued 15 people, at least 30 people still trapped inside. Four incidents of landslide were reported in Raigad which has blocked the road. Rain has washed away the road to Talai village, which is causing problems, Nidhi Chaudhary, Dist Collector Raigad, Maharashtra told ANI

7:32 am | Maharashtra sought help from Centre, NDRF team faces youble reaching villages

Maharashtra government has sought help from the central government. Army's help was sought for the people trapped in Mahad. NDRF team is having trouble reaching the affected villages as roads are submerged underwater: Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare

6:48 am | Landslide reported in Kalai village

READ MORE: Maharashtra rains: Red alert issued in Konkan region; NDRF, Navy mobilised for rescue operations

Latest India News