Mumbai Rains: Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, high tide today, predicts IMD

Image Source : AP A municipal worker stands near a manhole in a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for today and tomorrow. Also, a high tide of 4.57 metres is to occur at 11:38 am today. Mumbaikers have been requested to stay away from the sea-shore, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed.

On Friday, Mumbai and nearby regions witnessed heavy rains with the IMD predicting intermittent moderate to heavy rain and "possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" in the metropolis and surrounding areas on Saturday (today).

The IMD has predicted that intermittent moderate to heavy rain/showers was very likely in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, with "the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places".

Image Source : ATUL SINGH, INDIA TV A view of cloud covered skyline in Mumbai's Wadala region on Friday.

On Thursday, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts and issued an orange alert for Friday and Saturday.

Yesterday, according to IMD's Mumbai centre, the Colaba weather bureau reported 161.4 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm. During this period, the Santacruz weather station in the city recorded 102. 7 mm rainfall.

Image Source : ATUL SINGH, INDIA TV Waterlogged street in Mumbai's Nala Sopara town after heavy rainfall lashed city on Friday.

The IMD said Harnai weather bureau in coastal Ratnagiri district recorded 30.2 mm rainfall from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, while Ratnagiri weather station recorded 11.8 mm rainfall during this period.

The Nanded weather bureau, in Marathwada, recorded 20 mm rainfall during the span.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage