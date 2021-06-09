Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy downpour inundates rail tracks, low-lying areas as Monsoon advances

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour inundates rail tracks, low-lying areas as Monsoon advances

Mumbai Rains Update: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai since Tuesday night has flooded rail tracks and low-lying areas in the city. The city is receiving heavy downpours for the last three hours. The Met department has predicted that the city will receive rain for the next 48 to 72 hours and advised people to stay indoors. The department has also issued a high tide warning today. It said that the city will witness a high tide of 4.16 meters around 11:45 am. "There are indications of southwest monsoon's arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday," Shubhangi Bhute, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, said. Bhute added that heavy rains will lash Mumbai and adjoining areas till June 13.

Mumbai Rains Alert: Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai issues weather warning for the next 5 days, for Maharashtra.

Mumbai Local Trains Update: Due to heavy rains & waterlogging near Chunabhatti railway station, train services on Harbour line b/w CSMT- Vashi suspended from 10.20 am. On Main line due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section, services have been suspended from CSMT- Thane from 10.20 am: Central railway CPRO

Mumbai Local Trains Update: Mumbai Local train services between Kurla and CSMT halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla & Sion stations. Traffic stopped at 9.50 am, decision taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic will resume as soon as water recedes: Central railway CPRO

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Local services have been affected due to heavy rains. Rail tracks in the city are inundated. The authrities have suspended services between CST and Kurla.

Mumbai Rains Alert: The IMD has issued an alert of heavy rains in Mumbai till June 13. It said that the condition is favourable for Moonsoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai received rains ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi and Dadar. Weather stations in Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar received more than 60 mm of rainfall.

