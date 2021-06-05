Image Source : INDIA TV How Kolhapur model is aiding Mumbai to deal with Covid spurt, winning praise

The Kolhapur district administration along with a city-based healthcare IT solution provider has developed a communicable disease management solution (CDMS) to tackle the Covid crisis. The solution has been praised by the Maharashtra government, prompting the BMC to adopt it at its hospitals.

The CDMS provides real-time visibility of patients and help in contact tracing, capacity building, bed management, last-mile vaccine management and powering novel coronavirus war room dashboards. It invited applause from the state government as the system aided in enforcing pandemic protocols effectively.

The model has been successfully replicated in Mumbai as well where the digital healthcare solution has been deployed at several civic-run hospitals and COVID-19 treatment facilities like Seven Hills Hospital, Poddar Hospital and Nair Hospital.

How CDMS works

The CDMS was deployed at the Kolhapur Collectorate where a centralised war-room was set up to provide real-time data visualisation on a dashboard of key performance metrics such as availability of beds, drugs and consumables, supply of medical oxygen, and infection spread-related statistics in the district.

It also provided real-time visibility of such patients and helped in contact tracing, capacity building and last-mile vaccine management.

"It is crucial that stakeholders such as the government, local authorities, communities, medical fraternity and technology-driven healthcare brands join hands and formulate a long-term strategic plan. This remains the need of the hour. The digital healthcare IT solution offers aid in citizen record capture at the port of the entry, pandemic administration and war-rooms, contact tracing, last-mile vaccine management, teleconsultation solution, and Covid-19 hospitals and quarantine centre pandemic solution," Bhausaheb Galande, Resident Deputy Collector, Kolhapur District, said.

Technology plays a big role

Ashvini Danigond, CEO of Manorama Infosolutions, said that system helps in capturing data of people entering the district via toll nakas, railway station and airport.

"Officials can also install an app in their handsets to trace each COVID-19 suspect via the geofencing facility, which provides automated alerts to the administration in case of breach of geofence,” she said.

She claimed that the solution is a single platform that involves data convergence across various health infrastructure facilities and can be scaled up nationally to meet the challenge posed by the spread of the virus. For COVID-19 patients in home quarantine, the CDMS offers a teleconsultation facility to connect with physicians, specialists, or doctors with triage in place, she said.

