Healthcare professionals at Mumbai's Covid centre show dance moves | Video

Image Source : ANI VIDEO GRAB Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center.

In what could be termed as a little moment of relief for healthcare workers who have been risking their lives throughout this pandemic, several healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center.

Covid centres have been a place of extreme pressure and risk since it deals with the treatment of one of the most contagious disease that the humanity is facing at present. Amid all these challenges, the Nesco Covid-19 centre in Mumbai's Goregaon organised a an entertainment program to mark one year of operations, also bringing some change for the healthcare staff.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 961 new COVID-19 infections and 27 fresh fatalities on Thursday, while its average case doubling rate improved to 500 days, indicating the second wave is clearly on the wane, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, with the addition of 961 cases, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,08,968, while the death toll increased to 14,965 after 27 more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Biden announces global vaccine sharing program, plans to send excess doses to India, other affected nations

Notably, the financial capital of the county reported less than 1,000 coronavirus infections for the fourth day in a row.

The city witnessed a marginal increase in daily cases, but a slight dip in fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it had registered 925 new cases and 31 deaths.

Mumbai saw 24,667 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, according to the BMC, pushing the the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 63,44,645.

The BMC said in the last 24 hours, 897 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,74,296. Presently, Mumbai has 16,612 active COVID-19 cases, as per the civic body data. According to the BMC, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95 per cent.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 27 and June 3 was 0.13 per cent, while the doubling rate improved to 500 days, it said.

Doubling time is the number of days required for the count of cases in an epidemic to double.

The civic body said the city currently has 33 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) and 145 active sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus).

The financial capital had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while it had registered the most number of daily deaths during the second wave - at 90 - on May 1.

ALSO READ | US Vice President Kamala Harris dials PM Modi, assures supply of Covid vaccine under global sharing plan

Latest India News