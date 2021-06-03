Biden announces global vaccine sharing program, plans to send excess doses to India, other affected nations

Image Source : AP Biden announces global vaccine sharing program, plans to send 75% of excess doses to international alliance

The White House on Thursday unveiled President Joe Biden’s plans to share COVID-19 vaccines with the world, including its intent to direct 75% of excess doses through the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program. Vaccine doses will also be sent to India and other affected nations.

"US will share 80 million doses of our vaccine supply with the world. Out of this, nearly 19 million will be shared through COVAX, including approx 6 million doses for Latin America and Caribbean, approx 7 million for South and Southeast Asia, and approximately 5 million for Africa," Biden said.

"The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbors, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea," he said while rolling out the country's global vaccine sharing program.

"We will continue to follow the science and to work in close cooperation with our democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the G7," he said.

The White House has previously stated its intent to share 80 million vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. The administration says 25% of doses will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the U.S. to share directly with allies and partners.

The long-awaited vaccine sharing plan comes as demand for shots in the U.S. has dropped significantly as more than 63% of adults have received at least one dose, and as global inequities in supply have become more glaring.

READ MORE: Free Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'

Latest World News