US Vice President Kamala Harris dials PM Modi, assures supply of Covid vaccine under global sharing plan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris discuss America's global vaccine sharing plan.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a direct call and underscored the India-US partnership. The phone call was at the request of vice president Kamala Harris. During the phone call, Harris informed PM Modi that India will be among the countries that would receive Covid vaccines from the US under its plan to supply the first 25 million doses as part of the 'Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing'.

Following conversation with US Vice President, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Vice President Harris informed about US plans to make vaccines against COVID-19 available to other countries, including India, under its "Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing".

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to Vice President Harris for the US decision, as well as for all other forms of support and solidarity that India has received in recent days from the US Government, businesses and the Indian expatriate community in the US.

The leaders discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing.

ALSO READ | Vaccinating 1 crore people a day ambitious, but not impossible: CEA Subramanian

They highlighted the potential of the India-US partnership as well as the Quad vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term health impact of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi expressed the hope to welcome Vice President Harris in India soon after the normalisation of the global health situation.

"Kamala Harris also spoke to Pres Andres Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, Pres Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, & PM Keith Rowley, Chairman of the Caribbean Community," Senior Advisor and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

Harris notified each of the leaders that US will begin sharing the first 25 million doses of COVID vaccines to their respective countries & others, as part of US Administration’s framework for sharing at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June, Symone Sanders mentioned.

"The Vice President reiterated that the administration’s efforts are focused on achieving broad global coverage, responding to surges & helping as many countries as possible who requested vaccines. The leaders agreed to continue working together to address COVID," Sanders added.

ALSO READ | Biden announces global vaccine sharing program, plans to send excess doses to India, other affected nations

Latest India News