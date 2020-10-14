Mumbai Metro to resume service from tomorrow in phased manner

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mumbai Metro service to resume from October 15 in a phased manner.

The Maharashtra government has allowed Metro trains service to resume in Mumbai from October 15 (Thursday). The service of Metro trains will resume in a graded manner with precautions as part of Maharashtra government's fresh 'Begin Again' guidelines.

In addition to the resumption of metro trains, services of Mumbai AC local train is also set to resume from Thursday (tomorrow) onwards. According to the official release, the Western Railway will run additional 194 special services including the 10 AC trains, from Thursday.

