Mumbai: 45-year-old man found hanging in Kandivali home

The body of a 45-year-old man was found hanging in a room in Bandar Pakhadi locality of Kandivali in Mumbai, police said on Sunday. The body, which was highly decomposed, was found on Saturday evening and has been identified as that of Jayesh Patel, who was living alone as his family had shifted to Gujarat, an official said.

"Neighbours alerted police about a foul smell from the room. No suicide note has been found. We have registered an accidental death report and probe was underway," the Charkop police station official said.

