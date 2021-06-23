Mumbai: ICU patient, whose eye rat nibbled at BMC-run hospital, dies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The patient named Shrinivas Nagesh Yallapa was admitted at the BMC-run hospital on Sunday in a critical condition. (File photo for representation only)

A patient admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital died on Wednesday, a couple days after his eye was reportedly nibbled by a rat.

The patient named Shrinivas Nagesh Yallapa was admitted at the BMC-run hospital on Sunday in a critical condition and was on ventilator support.

Yallapa's family had alleged that he suffered injuries to his right eye on Monday night. They said that the injury was caused due to rat bite. However, the hospital administration has denied any such incident and said there was no damage to Yallapa's eyesight.

The police have initiated a probe into the incident. A case will be registered in the basis of investigation, a police official said.

This is not the first time that such a bizarre incident has come to light involving a BMC-run hospital. A similar incident of rats nibbling on two patients was reported at Kandivali's Shatabdi hospital.

