Patient bitten by rat at civic hospital in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

A patient admitted in a civic-run hospital in Mumbai was bitten by a rat near his eye, a relative alleged on Tuesday. Officials at BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar confirmed the shocking incident, but said injuries were "superficial" and the patient's eye has not been affected.

The patient had undergone an eye surgery at the hospital, where he suffered rat bites, his relative told the media while revealing about the incident.

Dr Vidya Thakur, dean, Rajawadi Hospital, said, “Such an incident should not have happened. The injuries of the patient are superficial, still it could have been avoided. There is no threat to the eye, but injuries are being treated at our hospital.”

“The ward (where the incident took place) is on the ground floor. Some people dump garbage in hospital premises despite being told not to do so. It could have attracted rodents there,” she said.

Dr Thakur said the hospital management will take utmost care to avoid such incidents.

"We have taken some rodent repellent measures. We will take extra care to avoid such incidents,” she said.

Latest India News