Mumbai: COVID vaccination drive to remain suspended today

The state and municipal-run COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city will not administer jabs today, i.e July 10 owing to the shortage of vaccines, said Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

As for July 11 (Sunday), it will be a weekly-off of these vaccination centres.

In an official statement, "As there is not enough vaccine available under the COVID-19 Prevention Vaccination Campaign, vaccination will be closed on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Government and Municipal Vaccination Centers in the BMC area."

"Also, the vaccination program will be closed on Sundays as a regular holiday," BMC added.

The vaccination drive in Mumbai remained closed on Friday as well due to shortage of vaccines.

"Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 9, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience," BMC said in a tweet.

The statement further stated that the citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the extent to which stocks of vaccines will be received and appropriate decisions are taken. Vaccination will be resumed once vaccine stocks become available.

They also appealed to the residents of Mumbai to cooperate with the BMC administration. Earlier on July 1, the BMC had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing a shortage of vaccine doses.

(With ANI inputs)

