COVID: 37 crore inoculated across India after 175 days of vaccine drive

India's Covid vaccination coverage crossed the 37 crore-mark (37,19,25,602) on Friday, 175 days after the nationwide inoculation drive commenced on January 16. Of these, over 11.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people in the age group of 18-44 years.

More than 27.86 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday, including 13,28,636 first shots, and 1,24,570 second jabs.

Cumulatively, 10,98,62,585 persons in the age group of 18-44 years across 37 states/UTs have received their first dose, while 35,08,932 persons have received their second dose since the start of the Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first doses in the age group of 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

