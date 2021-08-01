Sunday, August 01, 2021
     
Mumbai cops save Kerala man who hinted about suicide on Twitter

A man was rescued from a hotel in Dadar in Mumbai by cyber police on Saturday.

Mumbai Published on: August 01, 2021 6:24 IST
mumbai police saves suicidal man
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

The Central Region cyber police station Mumbai was tipped off about a suicidal man who hinted at an attempt in a tweet.

A 30-year-old diploma student from Kerala who indicated on Twitter that he intended to end his life was rescued from a hotel in Dadar in Mumbai by cyber police on Saturday, an official said.

The Central Region cyber police station was tipped off about the situation, of a depressed man tweeting about his intention to commit suicide, by a journalist through Whatsapp on Saturday morning, he said.

"After information was received, we began a hunt for the man and soon his location was traced to a posh hotel in Dadar. A team led by Inspector Sanjay Govilkar and the hotel manager opened the room with a duplicate key. They found the man in the room with a knife. He was depressed as his girlfriend had decided not to marry him," he said.

The man, who had checked into the hotel on Friday night, was sent to a hospital where he was given expert counseling, the official added. 

