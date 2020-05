Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised in Medanta/FILE

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital after stomach-related ailments on Thursday. According to doctors, Yadav's health is absolutely fine.

At around 1 PM today, SP President and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav visited the party patriarch at the hospital. Shivpal Yadav and Dimple Yadav also visited Mulayam Singh at the hospital.

