MPs ride bicycles, wear masks, drive e-cars to reach Parliament for Winter Session

Several MPs on Monday made a statement against pollution in the national capital by riding bicycles, sporting masks and even choosing electric vehicles over fuel guzzlers as they arrived for the Winter Session of Parliament. The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Monday but remained in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day. At 9 am on Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 207 against an AQI of 254 at the same time on Sunday.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi wore a mask as a mark of protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises against rising air pollution levels. BJP MP Mansukh Mandaviya reached Parliament riding a bicycle and so did his party colleague Manoj Tiwari. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived at Parliament in an electric car. "The government is gradually switching to electric cars as they are pollution-free. I appeal to people to contribute to fight pollution- start using public transport, electric vehicles etc", he told reporters.

