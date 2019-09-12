Fine pay kiya kya: Bihar cops to pay double penalty for traffic violation

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Bihar policemen to pay double for traffic violation under new Motor Vehicles Act

Amid the mixed reaction of the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act, Bihar policemen now will be liable to pay double the penalty levied on the common man.

An order from the Police transport headquarters directed all the policemen to wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers and seatbelts in four-wheelers.

The order dated 9 September further stated that the police will give the penalty out of their own expense and the department is not responsible for it.

The new Motor Vehicles Act has led to an increase in penalties for a traffic violation. The news provisions of the act ensued last month and it has been implemented in several states of the country from September 1.

(With inputs from ANI)

