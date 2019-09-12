Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Fine pay kiya kya: Bihar cops to pay double penalty for traffic violation

Fine pay kiya kya: Bihar cops to pay double penalty for traffic violation

Amid the mixed reaction of the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act, Bihar policemen now will be liable to pay double the penalty levied on the common man.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Patna Updated on: September 12, 2019 13:47 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Bihar policemen to pay double for traffic violation under new Motor Vehicles Act  

Amid the mixed reaction of the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act, Bihar policemen now will be liable to pay double the penalty levied on the common man. 

An order from the Police transport headquarters directed all the policemen to wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers and seatbelts in four-wheelers. 

The order dated 9 September further stated that the police will give the penalty out of their own expense and the department is not responsible for it. 

The new Motor Vehicles Act has led to an increase in penalties for a traffic violation. The news provisions of the act ensued last month and it has been implemented in several states of the country from September 1. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 
 
RELATED VIDEO | Gujarat government reduces traffic violation fines under new Motor Vehicles Act

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShah Faesal withdraws plea challenging detention from Delhi HC