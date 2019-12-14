Mother Dairy, Amul milk to cost more. Check fresh rates

Mother Diary, Amul milk to cost more. Check fresh rates

India's two leading milk companies for dairy products -- Amul and Mother Dairy -- have decided to hike the prices of milk up to Rs 3 per litre. The new prices will be effective from Sunday (December 15), Mother Dairy and Amul said in separate statements. Amul said the hike was due to the 35 per cent increase in the price of cattle feed this year. On the other hand, Mother Dairy said that the increase in prices of milk was because of the availability of milk across various states being under severe stress due to adverse climatic conditions including extended monsoon and delayed start of the flush season. Amul's revision of price will be applicable in Ahmedabad, Saurashtra, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, while Mother Dairy's revision is applicable to Delhi NCR only.

The increase in milk prices by the two major dairy firms could impact retail inflation, which spiked to a more than three-year high of 5.54 per cent in November due to costlier food products.

Fresh Rates in Delhi NCR

Mother Dairy: Mother Dairy has hiked the price of bulk vended milk (token milk) by Rs 2 to Rs 42 per litre. In poly packs, Mother Dairy's full cream milk has become costlier by Rs 2 to Rs 55 per litre. Price of half-litre full cream milk has been hiked to Rs 28 from Rs 27. Mother Dairy's toned milk price has been hiked by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 45, while double-toned milk will now be sold at Rs 39 per litre compared to Rs 36. Price of Mother Dairy cow milk too has been raised by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 47 per litre.

Amul: Amul Gold and Amul Taaza will be costlier Rs 2 each to Rs 55 per litre and Rs 44 per litre respectively. Cow milk will now be sold at Rs 44 against Rs 42 per litre earlier. Amul said that in the last three years, it has made only two price revisions for pouch milk which is only Rs 4 per litre and less than 3 per cent per annum increase in MRP.

"This year the price of cattle feed has increased by more than 35 per cent. Considering increase in cattle feed and other input costs, our member unions have increased milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per Kg fat which is more than 15 per cent increase than the last year for the 36 lakh milk producers of Gujarat," Amul said in a statement while revising the price.

Mother Dairy on the other hand said, "This has impacted the prices paid to milk producers. The raw milk prices, which in a normal year come down during the winter months, have firmed up substantially." The prices paid to milk producers have increased by about Rs 6 per litre, up by almost 20 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, the company said, adding that it was compelled to raise milk rates.

Also Read | After Mother Dairy, Amul to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre