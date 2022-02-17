UP: Violent clashes in Moradabad village over molestation of teenage girls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Violent clashes in UP district after molestation incident

At least one person was injured after clashes broke out between people of two communities in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from Mundapande village of the district after some girls were molested by boys belonging to another community.

Reports said some teenage girls had gone to the fields when nearly eight to nine boys stood in their way, passing comments.

The matter took a turn for the worse when the girls' relatives reached the spot. One of the accused was caught and beaten up.

Since the boys and the girls belonged to two different villages and separate communities, people from both sides came face-to-face, which led to a clash.

The matter was settled once police reached the spot.

A probe revealed that the accused had started misbehaving when the girls protested. The younger brother of one of the girls was also beaten up by the accused, police said.

Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of police (city) of Moradabad, Akhilesh Bhadauria, said that a case has been registered against seven of the accused.

Meanwhile, additional forces have been deployed in the area to ensure peace.

Talking to reporters, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mundapande, Sanjay Panchal said, "The police reached the spot in time and arrested two of the accused. After their arrest, angry villagers wanted us to hand over the accused to them. However, the matter was resolved when the SP (city) assured them of a fair probe. We have registered a case under Sections 354, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC. A search is on for the other accused."

He said that efforts are also being made to identify the other boys involved in the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | RRB NTPC Protest: 2 held, 6 cops suspended after clash with 'job aspirants' in Prayagraj

Latest India News