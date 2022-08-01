Monkeypox: Rajasthan reports first suspected case; samples sent to NIV Pune

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative Image

Monkeypox news: Rajasthan reported its first case of the viral monkeypox disease on Monday. A 20-year-old was admitted to a government hospital after he started showing symptoms of the disease.

"The samples of the suspected man have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

