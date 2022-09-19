Monday, September 19, 2022
     
  Monkeypox cases: Another Nigerian woman tests positive for virus; Delhi's tally now 9, India's 14

Monkeypox cases: Another Nigerian woman tests positive for virus; Delhi's tally now 9, India's 14

Monkeypox cases in India: This is the 9th case in Delhi. India's tally is now 14.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2022 20:00 IST
Delhi reports 9th case of monkeypox; India's tally rises to
Delhi reports 9th case of monkeypox; India's tally rises to 14

Delhi on Monday reported its 9th case of monkeypox as a 30-year-old Nigerian citizen tested positive in the city. India's tally of the disease is now 14, officials said. 

The woman was admitted to the LNJP Hospital with blisters and pus-filled lesions on genitals on September 16. Her test report came back on Sunday, they added. Another suspected patient, also of Nigerian origin, was admitted to the state-run hospital on Sunday. His test reports are awaited. 

Delhi's 8th case of the virus was reported three days ago. Another 30-year-old Nigerian woman had tested positive for the virus in the city. 

A total of 15 fatalities have been reported globally from endemic and non-endemic countries in 2022.

