Monkeypox cases: Another Nigerian woman tests positive for virus; Delhi's tally now 9, India's 14

Delhi on Monday reported its 9th case of monkeypox as a 30-year-old Nigerian citizen tested positive in the city. India's tally of the disease is now 14, officials said.

The woman was admitted to the LNJP Hospital with blisters and pus-filled lesions on genitals on September 16. Her test report came back on Sunday, they added. Another suspected patient, also of Nigerian origin, was admitted to the state-run hospital on Sunday. His test reports are awaited.

Delhi's 8th case of the virus was reported three days ago. Another 30-year-old Nigerian woman had tested positive for the virus in the city.

A total of 15 fatalities have been reported globally from endemic and non-endemic countries in 2022.

