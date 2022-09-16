Monkeypox case: Nigerian woman in Delhi tests positive; India's tally reaches 13

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE A nurse prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine

One Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, taking India's tally to 13. The 30-year-old woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital. Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, the sources said. Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, the sources said.

A total of 15 fatalities have been reported globally from endemic and non-endemic countries in 2022.

ICMR study

Oropharyngeal swabs (OPS), nasopharyngeal swabs (NPS) and urine samples should be considered as critical specimens for monkeypox diagnosis in cases with no active skin lesions, an ICMR study said.

It said the first fatal case of monkeypox in India from Kerala highlights the importance of maintaining a high index of suspicion to diagnose the viral disease in those presenting with atypical manifestations, exanthematous fever with epidemiological linkage from endemic or outbreak countries.

The study, 'A fatal case of monkeypox virus infection from Kerala, India, 2022' has been published as pre-print on September 14 and has not been peer reviewed.

