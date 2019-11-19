Tuesday, November 19, 2019
     
Creating excellence more important than marks, says Mohan Bhagwat

"Classroom education is not everything, though it has its importance. But the classroom is for real-time experience and how it can be taken forward to a conclusion," Bhagwat said.

Nagpur Published on: November 19, 2019 14:38 IST
Image Source : ANI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asked educationists to create excellence among students rather than having a classroom system geared towards scoring marks in exams. He was addressing the 'International Principals' Education Conference 2019' in Nagpur.

"Classroom education is not everything, though it has its importance. But the classroom is for real-time experience and how it can be taken forward to a conclusion," Bhagwat said.

"Nowadays, mark sheets and marks have become more important due to competition. Doing this (giving predominance to marks) is not education. We need to create people through excellence," he said.

