Mohan Bhagwat on two-day visit to Kolkata; will interact with intellectuals, young achievers

Ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's arrived at the organization's office in Kolkata. He is on a two-day visit to the city from December 12 to 13 and he will meet young achievers in the state.

Bhagwat is scheduled to meet a group of young achievers excelling in space research, NASA, microbiology, medical science in the state and those who came back to India and are contributing towards the ‘Make in India’ or 'Atmanirbhar' mission.

Among others, Mohan Bhagwat will meet Sarod player Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar and renowned poets, classical singers and authors. He will also meet selective ‘Sangathan Pramukhs’, who are active in the state.

RRS chief had asked the key Sangha ‘Karyakartas’ in the state to connect with the minority communities who strongly believe in ‘Jatiyatabad’ (nationalism).

This is the fifth Bengal tour of Mohan Bhagwat after August 2019. Prior to this, he has visited Bengal thrice in 2019 and on 22 September 2020. Bhagwat's visit is taking place before Amit Shah's tour of Bengal on 19 December.

Bhagwat’s visit to Bengal is seen as crucial amid a tussle between TMC and BJP after the attack on JP Nadda's convoy.

Nadda's convoy was attacked when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to attend a meeting on Thursday. Stones were thrown at his convoy by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in the South 24 Parganas district. The BJP leadership has slammed the state government over the mob attack on Nadda's convoy.

Though Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed, several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries as alleged TMC workers pelted the convoy with stones, the party claimed.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal for two days later this month to take stock of the party organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, a senior party functionary of the state said on Friday.

