Image Source : 'Modi govt unleashing violence on youth', Sonia Gandhi reacts to JNU violence

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has reacted to the violence in the JNU campus on Sunday night. Taking a jibe at the Modi govt Sonia said, "The voice of India’s youth & students is being muzzled everyday. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable."

"Everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with support of the BJP government. Yesterday’s bone-chilling attack on students and teachers in JNU, Delhi is a grim reminder of the extent the Govt will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent," she added.

Accusing Modi govt of seeking to suffocate and restrain the youth's aspirations, Sonia said, "Students and youth need affordable education, a deserving job, a promising future and a right to participate in our thriving democracy. Sadly, Modi Govt seeks to suffocate and restrain each one of these aspirations."

"The entire Congress Party stands in solidarity with India’s youth and students. We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in JNU yesterday and demand an independent judicial inquiry,” she added.