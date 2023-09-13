Modi govt releases agenda of Parliament's Special Session, Opposition raises doubts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament's New Building

The Center on Wednesday issued a 'tentative list' of the agenda for Parliament's special session from September 18 to 22. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, are among the tentative agenda that will be taken up in the Lok Sabha. These two bills were already passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 3.

The Post Office Bill, 2023, and The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

Discussion on Parliamentary Journey

In addition to other Business, Lok Sabha will discuss "Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories, and Learnings" on the first day of the 13th Session of the 17th Lok Sabha on September 18, 2023, according to a statement of Lok Sabha posted on X.

Congress' reaction

Reaction to the development Congress leader Jairam Ramesh gave credit to Sonia Gandhi who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the undeclared agenda of the special session of Parliament.

"Finally, after pressure from Smt. Sonia Gandhi's letter to the Prime Minister, the Modi Govt has condescended to announce the agenda for the special 5-day session of Parliament beginning September 18th," Ramesh posted on X.

The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November, his post read further.

"I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai! Regardless, the I.N.D.I.A parties will steadfastly oppose the insidious CEC Bill," he added.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien wrote on X, "Seven hours after this dose, PM @narendramodi govt puts out an agenda for #ParliamentSpecialSession However, the agenda has a caveat* ‘not to be taken as exhaustive’. Dirty tricks?"

All- party meeting

Earlier, the Centre called an all-party meeting on September 17, a day before the special session of Parliament begins.

Also read: PM Modi gets rousing welcome at BJP office on success of G20 Summit

Latest India News