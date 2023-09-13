Ahead of CEC meeting today, BJP to accord grand welcome to PM Modi for G20 Summit at party headquarter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra on Wednesday will be accorded a grand welcome at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in New Delhi for the successful conduct of the G20 Summit. PM Modi will visit the party office to take part in the party's central election committee meeting.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the party office after the conclusion of the multi-nation annual summit in the national capital. According to the information, thousands of party workers from NCR will reach the BJP headquarter for this occasion.

BJP's central election committee to hold meeting

According to sources, the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) is likely to meet to deliberate on the party's candidates for the upcoming state polls. The CEC, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president JP Nadda besides other senior leaders, may decide the names of candidates for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CEC had met last month and named candidates for 39 seats for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and 21 for Chhattisgarh. These were for the seats where the BJP does not have incumbent MLAs. In a departure from its practice, the BJP has this time begun naming its assembly poll candidates long before the dates for the elections are to be announced.

Upcoming Assembly elections

It should be mentioned here that Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in November-December, the last round of state elections before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

