New Team Modi | IN PICS

Some of the prominent faces to be inducted or promoted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Anupriya Patel, Hardeep Singh Puri.

New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 17:28 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

India Tv - Jyotiraditya Scindia

Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE

Jyotiraditya Scindia

India Tv - Sarbananda Sonowal

Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE

Sarbananda Sonowal

India Tv - Narayan Rane/PTI

Image Source : PTI

Narayan Rane/PTI

India Tv - Pashupati Kumar Paras

Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE

Pashupati Kumar Paras

{img-96363}

India Tv - Ajay Bhatt

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Ajay Bhatt

India Tv - Anurag Thakur

Image Source : FILE

Anurag Thakur

India Tv - G Kishan Reddy

Image Source : PTI

G Kishan Reddy

India Tv - Anupriya Patel

Image Source : PTI

Anupriya Patel

{img-58030}

India Tv - Hardeep Singh Puri/File Image

Image Source : PTI

Hardeep Singh Puri/File Image

India Tv - Parshottam Rupala/FILE

Image Source : FILE

Parshottam Rupala/FILE

India Tv - Shobha Karandlaje

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Shobha Karandlaje

India Tv - Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Image Source : PTI

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India Tv - Shantanu Thakur

Image Source : FILE

Shantanu Thakur

India Tv - John Barla

Image Source : PTI

John Barla

India Tv - Meenakshi Lekhi/PTI

Image Source : FILE

Meenakshi Lekhi/PTI

India Tv - Virendra Kumar

Image Source : INDIA TV

Virendra Kumar

India Tv - Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Image Source : PTI

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

India Tv - Ashwini Vaishnaw

Image Source : INDIA TV

Ashwini Vaishnaw

India Tv - Bhupender Yadav

Image Source : INDIA TV

Bhupender Yadav

India Tv - Pankaj Choudhary

Image Source : INDIA TV

Pankaj Choudhary

India Tv - SP Singh Baghel

Image Source : INDIA TV

SP Singh Baghel

India Tv - Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Image Source : INDIA TV

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

India Tv - Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Image Source : INDIA TV

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

India Tv - Annpurna Devi

Image Source : INDIA TV

Annpurna Devi

India Tv - A Narayanaswamy

Image Source : INDIA TV

A Narayanaswamy

India Tv - Kaushal Kishore

Image Source : INDIA TV

Kaushal Kishore

