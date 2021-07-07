New Team Modi | IN PICS Some of the prominent faces to be inducted or promoted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Anupriya Patel, Hardeep Singh Puri.

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Team Modi | IN PICS Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Jyotiraditya Scindia Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Sarbananda Sonowal Image Source : PTI Narayan Rane/PTI Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Pashupati Kumar Paras {img-96363} Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ajay Bhatt Image Source : FILE Anurag Thakur Image Source : PTI G Kishan Reddy Image Source : PTI Anupriya Patel {img-58030} Image Source : PTI Hardeep Singh Puri/File Image Image Source : FILE Parshottam Rupala/FILE Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shobha Karandlaje Image Source : PTI Rajeev Chandrasekhar Image Source : FILE Shantanu Thakur Image Source : PTI John Barla Image Source : FILE Meenakshi Lekhi/PTI Image Source : INDIA TV Virendra Kumar Image Source : PTI Ramchandra Prasad Singh Image Source : INDIA TV Ashwini Vaishnaw Image Source : INDIA TV Bhupender Yadav Image Source : INDIA TV Pankaj Choudhary Image Source : INDIA TV SP Singh Baghel Image Source : INDIA TV Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Image Source : INDIA TV Darshana Vikram Jardosh Image Source : INDIA TV Annpurna Devi Image Source : INDIA TV A Narayanaswamy Image Source : INDIA TV Kaushal Kishore Latest India News Cabinet expansion 2021

cabinet expansion

Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Watch Live News : URL copied