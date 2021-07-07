Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
Modi Cabinet Expansion: List of probable ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to get a new Council of Ministers with the first major Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday since BJP's thumping victory in 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 12:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to get a new Council of Ministers with the first major Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday since BJP’s thumping victory in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to get a new Council of Ministers with the first major Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday since BJP’s thumping victory in 2019. Some of the probable ministers are Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Pankaj Chowdhury, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Ramshankar Katheria, Varun Gandhi, RCP Singh, Lallan Singh, Rahul Kaswan, CP Joshi, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, Ranjan Singh Rajkumar. The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, including Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.

Meanwhile, several big leaders have arrived at the PM's residence and are waiting there fuelling a guessing game.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also held marathon meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh in what is being seen as the final touches being given to the details of an expansion of the Union Cabinet.

Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed as the Karnataka governor, creating another vacancy in the Modi government.

