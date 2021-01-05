Image Source : GOOGLE Moderate rains, thunderstorm in Delhi likely today, IMD issues 'orange' alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert predicting moderate rains and thunderstorm in the national capital on Tuesday. The met department predicted the minimum temperature in Delhi to be around 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Several north Indian states are also likely to witness an intense wet spell, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places today.

It said that due to the wet spell, fresh northerly-northwesterly winds are likely to set in over the plains of northwest India. This will in turn cause "cold wave to severe cold wave conditions" at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from January 7 onwards.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi received light rain for the second consecutive day. The minimum temperature rose to 11.4 degrees Celsius due to a cloud cover over the city. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal and the highest in the last 22 days. The maximum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The observatory registered 1.7 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm. The weather stations at Ayanagar, Jafarpur, Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge gauged 4.4 mm, 2 mm, 1.4 mm, 1.6 mm and 1 mm rainfall respectively.

