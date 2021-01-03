Image Source : PTI There's more: IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP in next 2 hours

After incessant rains in many parts of north India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast hints that there is more in store. The weather agency has predicted more rainfall and thunderstorm in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other regions in the next two hours.

According to an IMD statement at 3.30 pm on Sunday, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in the next two hours over isolated places of entire Delhi, Palwal, Hodal (Haryana), Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Bharatpur, Mehndipur Balaji (Rajasthan), Barsana, Nandgaon, Khataoli, Gulaoti, Chapraula, Modinagar, Meerut, Hapur, Kandhla, Gurmukhteshwar, Muzaffarnagar, Khair, Anupshahr, Aligarh, Sambhal, Jahangirabad, Bijnor, Siyana, Bhajoi, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Jattari, Khurja, Khair, Mathura, Hathras, Iglas, Hastinapur, Nazibabad, Chandpur, Bihnor and Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh).

All India Weather Forecast & warning video based on 08:30 hours IST Dated 03-01-2021 pic.twitter.com/29HLI2MKk5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 3, 2021

Parts of North received rainfall and snowfall on Saturday and Sunday as cold wave continued to sweep the region, with Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivering at minus 7.3 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, overnight rains in the national capital added to the miseries of farmers who have been camping on the borders of Delhi for over a month in protest against the new farm laws, with the continuous downpour leading to waterlogging at agitation venues.

Chandigarh recorded its minimum at 11.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 11.3, 11.1, and 11 degrees celsius, up to eight degrees above normal following rains in the region.

